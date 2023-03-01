Sexual assault survivor calling on North Carolina to address its backlog in evidence collection kits

The statewide DNA testing system was created to improve the backlog in rape kits at local police departments but the crime labs are still behind.

CORNELIUS, N.C. — A sexual assault survivor is pushing for North Carolina to address its backlogs in evidence collection kits so she can hopefully get justice after she says she was raped.

Sexual assault evidence collection kits are used to recover DNA from a victim after an assault in hopes of leading to an arrest. Witlee Ethan said she can’t bring her abuser to justice because her kit is held up in the state’s crime lab.

Witlee went to the Cornelius Town Hall to urge the town council and police to help her. She shared that she was held hostage and raped multiple times in Cornelius in January 2020 but her abuser is walking free partly due to the backlog in test kits.

“It shouldn’t happen to anybody else, and it shouldn’t have happened to me,”

Ethan said tearfully to the Cornelius Town Council.

Ethan also feels her case isn’t being taken seriously by Cornelius Police. "If they brought him in for questioning, if they took his DNA, it would help my case so much,” she told WCNC Charlotte.

Ethan said she met her abuser on the dating app Hinge. After she said she was freed, she went to the hospital to get a sexual assault kit.

Those kits are sent to a state crime lab to be processed once a victim decides to press charges. However, thousands of kits in North Carolina are waiting to be tested for DNA.

"Everything was very delayed and I didn’t understand why it was taking so long,” Ethan said.

The Attorney General’s Office's website says the lab is now processing kits it received from police in June 2021. Ethan’s kit was sent in by Cornelius Police almost a year after that in May 2022.

Since it may take months or longer until Ethan's kit is tested, she’s hoping Cornelius Police can do more to hold the suspect accountable.

Cornelius Police Chief David Baucom told WCNC Charlotte he could not comment on the investigation.

After Ethan addressed the town council, Mayor Woodrow Washam said, "We're sorry for your experience. I think you know this is an active investigation being conducted by our police department and we just can't make any further comments at this time."

Ethan hopes her case takes a turn soon so she can move on and protect other women.

“There is a rapist at-large who is out there to rape again, and he knows he won't be held accountable so why wouldn’t he? And it's putting everybody's safety in danger and nobody seems to care,” Ethan said.