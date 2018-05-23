A Cleveland County man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a seven-month-old child.

Deputies report Brittany Bell and her boyfriend, James Locust, told deputies that they had left her son, Damion, in the care of 24-year-old Garrett Frederick, an acquaintance, while the couple went out for dinner.

When Bell and Locust returned home about 35 minutes later, Frederick reportedly told the couple that there was something wrong with the baby, police said.

The suspect did not call 911 1 or anyone else to get the baby medical assistance. Police said he had outstanding warrants for his arrest and fled from the home after the parents called 911.

The infant was unconscious when deputies and EMS personnel arrived, police said.

The infant was transported to Carolinas HealthCare Systems - Kings Mountain, and later transported by helicopter to Levine’s Children’s Hospital in Charlotte. Doctors were able to restore a pulse and breathing while he was at the hospital in Kings Mountain.

Once Damion arrived at Levine’s, doctors identified evidence of trauma-related injuries. Doctors further determined that even if the infant survived, he would likely be brain-dead as a result of the trauma.

The child died days later as a result of his injuries.

Garrett Clay Frederick, 24, has been charged with first-degree murder.

Sheriff Alan Norman said, “Anyone who would do this to an innocent, defenseless baby is an evil coward. My faith tells me that he will have a day of reckoning in front of the Almighty, once his time on this earth is over. In the meantime, our detectives will put together a case that ensures he is held accountable to the laws of this state, and he will not be able to do this to any other defenseless victims. During the course of our work, our deputies sometimes see the worst of what humans can do to each other. We take some small satisfaction from the fact that we can hold the perpetrators of pure evil acts accountable.”

