x
Crime

One person hospitalized with 'life-threatening injuries' after robbery call in Charlotte, police say

CMPD confirmed the shooting happened in the 4000 block of The Plaza

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A spokesperson with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting Friday night. 

According to CMPD, officers responded to a "robbery from person" call for service in the 4000 block of The Plaza. 

A statement from the department said officers found the victim with an apparent gun shot wound and was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

As of 10:20, officers were still investigating the scene. 

WCNC will continue to follow updates as they become available. 

