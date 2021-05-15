Person killed by gunfire along Finchley Drive in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte police say a person is dead after a shooting overnight.
According to CMPD, officers patrolling near Finchley Drive and Eastway Drive heard gunfire around 12:20 a.m. Saturday. They found a victim, who has not yet been identified, with an apparent gunshot wound outside of a home. That victim was pronounced dead on the scene.
The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone who has additional information is urged to call 704-432-TIPS to talk directly with a detective in the Homicide Unit. Anonymous tips can be left anonymously by call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or by submitting them online.