Shooting outside NC courthouse leaves one dead, one injured

Two people were shot outside of a courthouse in New Bern, N.C. One person is in custody in connection to the incident.

NEW BERN, N.C. — One person is in custody after police say he shot two people in front of a courthouse.

New Bern police say they received a call about a shooting outside the Craven County Courthouse on Broad Street on Tuesday around 10:50 a.m.

Officers located two men with gunshot wounds outside the courthouse. First aid was administered and both victims were transported to a local hospital.

One of the victims, Jordan Andre McDaniels, 23, was pronounced dead. The other victim, McDaniels's brother, remains in critical condition, according to police, from the injuries he suffered on Tuesday.

The shooter initially fled the scene, according to police, however, he was later identified and arrested.

Police arrested Dakota Wright, 19, and charged him with murder, attempted murder, and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

Investigators believe the shooting was not a random act and state the shooter and victims knew each other. No motive is known at this time.

New Bern is a town with just under 30,000 residents in Craven County on the North Carolina coast.

Note: WCNC instituted a new policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.

