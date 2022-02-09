Officers trying to negotiate with shooting suspect in Gastonia, police say

The person is inside a home along 5th Avenue.

GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department said they're trying to negotiate with a shooting suspect inside a home Wednesday evening.

The department tweeted out initial details just after 6:30 p.m. According to them, the shooting unfolded around 4 p.m. near North Edgemont Avenue. No injuries were reported as of writing.

#GastoniaPd investigating shooting that occurred at 4pm in area of N. Edgemont Ave. No known injuries at this time.



GPD working to contact & negotiate w/ suspect inside home on E 5th Ave. Expect heavy PD activity near E 5th & S Avon St.



Avoid the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/dgn2T5KxZg — Gastonia Police (@GPDNC) February 9, 2022

Heavy police activity is expected to remain near the home on East 5th Street, near the intersection with South Avon Street. Residents are advised to avoid the area if possible.