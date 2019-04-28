CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a shooting in north Charlotte after a victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The shooting happened in the 1500 block of Catherine Simmons Avenue Sunday afternoon.
Police arrived to the scene and located a victim with an apparent gunshot wound.
The victim was transported to the hospital by MEDIC with life-threatening injuries.
At this time, no suspect information has been released.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
Stick with WCNC for the latest on this developing story.