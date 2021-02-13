Amber Alert issued for missing Davidson Co. 14-year-old girl

14-year-old Savannah Grace Childress was reported missing on Thursday.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — An Amber Alert has now been issued for a missing Davidson County teenager.

The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons originally issued a Silver Alert last week.

Savannah Grace Childress was reported missing on Thursday. She was last seen in the area of Canaan Church Road in Denton.

Childress could be suffering from a cognitive impairment. She was last seen wearing a yellow Mickey Mouse hoodie. She is 5’6’’ tall and has brown hair and green eyes.