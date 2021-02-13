Amber Alert issued for missing Davidson Co. 14-year-old girl

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — An Amber Alert has now been issued for a missing Davidson County teenager.
The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons originally issued a Silver Alert last week.
Savannah Grace Childress was reported missing on Thursday. She was last seen in the area of Canaan Church Road in Denton.
Childress could be suffering from a cognitive impairment. She was last seen wearing a yellow Mickey Mouse hoodie. She is 5’6’’ tall and has brown hair and green eyes.
If you have any information call 911 or the Davidson County Sheriff's Office at 336-242-2105 or the non-emergency communications line at 336-249-0131.