MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. – A Silver Alert has been issued a missing endangered woman from Gaston County.

According to police, 85-year-old Dorothy Marie Wolfe was last seen at her home on Summit Avenue in Mount Holly.

Investigators said she may be heading to West Virginia in a black 2011 Toyota Corolla with West Virginia license plate A450799. Wolfe is described as a white female, approximately 5-foot-6 with blue eyes and short gray hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Mount Holly Police at 704-827-4343.

