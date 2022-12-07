Gastonia man accused of attacking girlfriend with mini sledgehammer

The victim said Singletary told her that she could not leave his apartment until she had cleaned up all the evidence from the assault.

GASTONIA, N.C. — A 24-year-old man is accused of attacking his 21-year-old girlfriend with a mini sledgehammer back on Dec. 2, the Gastonia Police Department reports.

Police said Robert Louis Singletary struck his girlfriend in the back of the head with a mini sledgehammer and then did not let her leave for over two hours after the attack.

The victim, once at the hospital, told officials that after being struck, she immediately felt dizzy and disoriented and said she was bleeding profusely from the back of her head. The victim said Singletary told her that she could not leave until she had cleaned up all the evidence from the assault.

Police said after cleaning up the attack and leaving Singletary’s apartment, the victim immediately drove to the hospital and called 911 to report the assault.

Gastonia police said they obtained an arrest warrant for Singletary charging him with assault with intent to inflict serious injury, kidnapping, and communicating threats. He is being held on a $250,000 secured bond.

