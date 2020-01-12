Man dies after being shot in southeast Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One man died after being shot in southeast Charlotte Monday night, police said.
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers were called to a reported shooting on Electra Lane, which is near the intersection of Idlewild Road and Independence Boulevard, around 9 p.m. Monday. Police said the victim was rushed to a hospital by Medic where he was pronounced dead a few hours later.
So far, no arrests have been made and CMPD hasn't released any suspect information.The victim has not been identified by investigators.
Anyone with information about this shooting or any other incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Witnesses may also call 704-432-TIPs and speak directly with CMPD homicide detectives.