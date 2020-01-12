Man dies after being shot in southeast Charlotte, police say

A man died after he was shot on Electra Lane in southeast Charlotte Monday night, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One man died after being shot in southeast Charlotte Monday night, police said.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers were called to a reported shooting on Electra Lane, which is near the intersection of Idlewild Road and Independence Boulevard, around 9 p.m. Monday. Police said the victim was rushed to a hospital by Medic where he was pronounced dead a few hours later.

So far, no arrests have been made and CMPD hasn't released any suspect information.The victim has not been identified by investigators.