CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A fire that destroyed a business in southeast Charlotte late Sunday night was intentionally set, according to fire investigators.

Charlotte Fire Department responded to a fire at a strip mall in the 6700 block of Independence Boulevard near the intersection with W.T. Harris Boulevard around 11 p.m. Sunday. A team of more than two dozen firefighters got the fire under control in about 20 minutes, according to CFD.

Click here to sign up for the daily Wake Up Charlotte newsletter

An Avis/Budget car rental service was destroyed by the flames and smoke. A few other businesses, including a spa and studio, were damaged by smoke from the fire.

Charlotte Fire said they've determined the fire was intentionally set. No arrests have been made at this time and no suspect information was released by authorities.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

TRENDING ON WCNC.COM

Katherine Johnson, one of NASA's 'Hidden Figures,' dies at 101

Charlotte man dies after battling Stage 4 Colon Cancer; 3 weeks before his wife's due date

'Test taker for hire' | Students are paying to have online courses taken for them

Custom casket made for Utah police K-9 killed in line of duty

Nurse with incurable cancer stays at bedsides of her young cancer patients