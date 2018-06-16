STATESVILLE, N.C. -- According to the Statesville Police Department, an officer was shot in the back by an unknown suspect late Friday night.

Police report officers were on foot patrol on Fifth Street in Statesville when someone stepped out of the shadows and shot at the officers.

Police said Officer Tyler Horn was hit in the back, but his bulletproof vest stopped the bullet. Officer Horn was taken to Iredell Memorial where he was treated and released.

Statesville and Iredell Sheriff are investigating the shooting.

Stay with NBC Charlotte for the latest on this developing story.

