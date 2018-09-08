CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A store owner accused of shooting and killing a man during an apparent break-in in east Charlotte early Monday was arrested and charged with voluntary manslaughter, the Charlotte- Mecklenburg Police Department reports.

Police have arrested 49-year-old Alan Brett Corder and transferred him to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office and charged with voluntary manslaughter.

CMPD said they responded to a reported break-in at the American Beauty Garden Center off East Independence Boulevard around 4:30 a.m. Monday morning. Around that same time, CMPD received a 911 call from an individual who said he saw the suspect inside the business on a security camera. A few minutes later, the same person called 911 and said he shot someone at the store.

Police said the suspect ran behind the building after smashing the glass front door. When the owner arrived, the suspect ran outside and was shot by the owner. He then ran behind the store, where he was found by police. The business owner told police he shot the suspect during an encounter inside the store. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified as 20-year-old Justin Anderson.

