Suspect arrested in 2022 shooting in northeast Charlotte, police say

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said a suspect has been arrested following a shooting that took place in 2022.

The incident happened along Metals Drive, just off of Pebble Street on April 17, 2022, according to police.

CMPD confirmed they responded to the scene just after 9 p.m. where they found 39-year-old Steven Lowe II with a gunshot wound. Medic confirmed Lowe died at the scene.

On Friday, 28-year-old Jamal Dulin was taken into custody by the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office after an interview with CMPD regarding the incident.

Dulin is charged with the following:

Murder

Discharge a Weapon into an Occupied Moving Vehicle.

Dulin is expected to appear in court on Monday.

