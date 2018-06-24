SALISBURY, N.C. -- Rowan County Detectives have arrested 25-year-old Witt Darnell Alexander Jr., after they identified him as a suspect in a murder early Sunday morning.

Authorities were called to a house in the 1400 block of North Long Street, Salisbury in response to shots being fired into a home.

When officers arrive they found 25-year-old Mirah Turner suffering from a gun shot wound. Turner died at the scene.

Police identified 25-year-old Witt Darnell Alexander Jr., of Salisbury as a suspect in the case.

Rowan County Sheriff's Detectives obtained arrest warrants for Murder and Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling on Witt Alexander.

Police believe the victim was in her home with her mother when the unknown suspects arrived suddenly, and attempted to force their way into the home.

Turner attempted to close the residence's door and a suspect fired multiple shots into the residence, striking her.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Lt. C. Moose 704-216-8687 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

