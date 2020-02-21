CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police charged a suspect in a deadly hit-and-run in east Charlotte Monday night.

Police arrested 37-year-old Micheal Lambe at his home Friday morning after fatally hitting 24-year-old Franklin David Leal and fleeing the scene.

According to CMPD, the crash happened on Harrisburg Road around 11 p.m. When officers got to the scene, they found Leal lying in the road and a damaged bicycle.

Police said Leal was traveling northeast on Harrisburg Road when he was hit by a vehicle. The driver identified as Lambe fleed the scene but left debris from the vehicle that led detectives to believe the suspect car is a white 2005-2008 Toyota Corolla.

The vehicle involved in this incident was also located at Lambe home during the time the arrest, officers said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police

RELATED: Bicyclist killed after struck by vehicle in east Charlotte

Lambe was transferred to Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office and charged with a felony hit and run.

MORE STORIES ON WCNC.COM:

Attempted Charlotte child abduction under investigation

Faye Swetlik's classmates get shirts to honor her memory

Mother charged in 1999 slaying of baby, Cumberland County Sheriff's Office says

TBI searching for gray BMW in connection to AMBER Alert issued for missing 15-month-old from Sullivan County, Tenn.