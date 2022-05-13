'This case is just beginning' | Tamla Horsford's family releases full independent autopsy report

Example video title will go here for this video

Tamla Horsford’s family and friends insist the police narrative doesn’t complete the puzzle of how she died.

11Alive Investigators analyzed hours of police interviews, hundreds of documents and scene photos, as well as a newly-released independent autopsy done by Horsford's family.

“This case is just beginning," Kurt St. Jour said. "I have to know the truth."

Tamla Horsford died more than three years ago. Despite the multiple attempts to piece together what led up to her death and investigators closing the case, her father said it's still a puzzle -- with missing pieces.

“I know this was a homicide ," Fernandez said. "The problem is I can’t pin it on anybody because I don’t have a badge."

Once the case was ruled an accident and closed , 11Alive Investigators were able to request those same records. Horsford's husband's attorney, Ralph Fernandez also released, for the first time, the full independent autopsy performed by medical examiner Dr. Adel Shaker.

From the start, Horsford's family and friends expressed concerns about how authorities handled the investigation. Forsyth County deputies repeatedly told them it would all make sense once they had access to their reports.

The theory is plausible, but her family said it only works in isolation from other facts.

Horsford, of Cumming, Georgia, got drunk at the party and fell from a balcony after everyone went to sleep. According to toxicology reports, her blood-alcohol level was .238, nearly three times the legal limit. She had traces of marijuana and Alprazolam , an anxiety medication, in her system.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 911 call on Nov. 4, 2018. Two years later, the GBI reopened the case . Both agencies came to the same conclusion.

Pieces don't fit :

Michelle Graves made plenty of enemies by picking apart her friend’s death investigation. She filed open records requests, hounded investigators with emails and questions, and challenged the credibility of those at the house the night Horsford died.

“I haven’t been able to grieve her because I’ve been trying to fight for her justice for three years,” Graves said.

She wants to know why no one tried to roll Horsford over to render CPR after discovering her outside. Not even the police, who called off EMS, according to documents provided as part of the investigation.

“There was no effort whatsoever done to try to save this woman’s life,” Graves said.

“An ambulance didn’t come,” the homeowner recalled in a recorded interview with police. “We just saw her come out in a body bag.”

The only one that is documented in the initial investigation to have touched Horsford’s body, is the homeowner’s boyfriend. He declared her dead after touching or lifting her leg, depending on which report you read.

There are questions about the timeline, who did what, and when. But investigators said, how ever she died, it happened after 1:57 a.m. That’s when, according to the security door alerts, the back door to the upstairs porch opened and never closed until her body was found.

Witnesses said it makes sense because that’s shortly after the homeowner and remaining guests went to bed. Horsford wanted one last cigarette.

But the family has raised questions about several door alerts leading to the garage just minutes earlier. Perhaps one of the party-goers cleaning up?

According to the alerts, that door opened 17 minutes earlier, at 1:40 a.m., and was also never closed.

The person last to see Horsford alive said they walked to the front door together. That matches with the front door chime at 1:47 a.m. She told police Horsford gave her a hug and shut the door. But the woman’s husband who came to pick her up said his wife came to the door alone.

Both the GBI medical examiner's report and the independent autopsy list the cause of her death as multiple blunt force injuries.

But Dr. Shaker, the forensic pathologist that examined Horsford's body after the GBI, said the dislocated wrist in the GBI’s report is actually a compound fracture.

In the scene photos, one can see a bone sticking out near her right wrist. The injury is significant because there was very little blood found at the scene, raising questions about where the injury occurred and whether it happened before or after her death.

What little blood can be found on Horsford's sleeve, is on the opposite side of her injury.

“I think the cut in the wrist was postmortem,” said Horsford's father. “I don’t think she died with that cut. I think it was put there after the fact.”

It’s a claim Shaker supports, calling the injury in his report “postmortem” or after death.

The GBI also lists a fracture in her spine.

Shaker said it isn’t a fracture at all. But to him, what’s most important, is what the GBI medical examiner did not find.

“There is no evidence of any significant injuries to the skull and bones,” Fernandez said.

In his report, Shaker wrote that the absence of bruising to broken bones in her skull, “raises the flag to the cause of death as falling from the second story of a building.”

The GBI did see a summary of Shaker’s report but never received a full copy.