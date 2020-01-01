CONCORD, N.C. — A Charlotte teenager has been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of a 13-year-old girl outside Concord Mills Mall last weekend.

According to Concord Police, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police arrested 18-year-old Dontae Milton Black Wednesday morning. He was charged with one count of first-degree murder and felony riot for the shooting of Aveanna Propst, who was killed when she was shot outside Dave & Buster's in Concord on December 28.

Two other teens were injured in the shooting but are expected to be OK.

RELATED: 911 calls released in deadly Concord Mills shooting

RELATED: Deadly shooting of 13-year-old girl is latest violent crime at Concord Mills

Investigators say that Black got into an argument with a 16-year-old boy inside the mall near GameStop before closing time. The argument escalated and the 16-year-old saw Black handling a gun before the teens were told to leave the mall. The 16-year-old, afraid that Black had a gun, exited through Dave & Buster's, police said. When Black saw him outside, he opened fire, striking the two other teens and Propst.

Donta Laquavious Milton-Black

Concord Police Dept.

Concord Police said the shooting was in no way related to a separate shooting in Concord that happened earlier in the day Saturday in Lincoln Street.

Police said surveillance photos of a teenager wearing a red and white Coca-Cola jacket had no involvement in the shooting.

Black is being held in Cabarrus County without bond.

Propst was an eighth grader at ACE Academy Public Charter School. She was scheduled to gradate this year from the school. ACE Academy opened to students for grief counseling Wednesday.