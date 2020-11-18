Teen killed in Kannapolis shooting

Police said when they arrived, they found 17-year-old Jaiden Yates, who had been shot. They immediately began CPR but were unable to save the teen.

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A teen is dead following a shooting in Kannapolis back on November 13, the City of Kannapolis reports.

According to police at around 9:30 p.m. on November 13, their officers received a 911 call regarding a shooting at the 300 Block of West 13th Street.

Police said when they arrived, they found 17-year-old Jaiden Yates, who had been shot. They immediately began CPR but were unable to save the teen.

An investigation by detectives of the Kannapolis Police Department is underway and they are working diligently to identify the suspect(s) involved in the shooting.