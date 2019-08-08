CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A teenager who tried to rob someone inside a convenience store was shot and killed early Thursday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

It happened around 4 a.m. at 7-Eleven on Brookshire Boulevard near Lawton Road in northwest Charlotte.

Police said 16-year-old Qwanterrius Stafford and 17-year-old Brenna Harris took a person's wallet at gunpoint inside the store. The robbery victim then pulled a concealed handgun and fired at the two suspects, according to investigators.

Stafford was taken to the hospital where he died. Harris ran away but later showed up at the hospital as well, police said.

Harris was charged with attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, and armed robbery from person.

Two handguns were found at the crime scene. Police said one belonged to the robbery victim; the other belonged to Stafford.

