Charlotte teen shaken up after Burger King robbed: 'Him and I were the only ones in the building at one point'

“No parent wants to be in that situation of being close to burying a child and that night I came close to burying my child,” the teen's father said.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A teenage girl is shaken up after she said she was face to face with a gunman when a West Charlotte Burger King was robbed over the weekend.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department still searching for the man involved in that robbery. This is also not the first time that the same fast-food restaurant has been held up this year.

Jadyn Carter is 15 years old, and she said she was very excited to have her first job at Burger King.

But Friday night was her last shift after she said a masked man came in, waving a gun and demanding money.

“I told him the inside [dining room] was closed and he mumbled something, but I didn’t hear him,” Jadyn Carter explained. “So, I said it again and then he just pulled up his shirt and started holding the gun at me."

It happened at Burger King on Wilkinson Boulevard off Old Steele Creek Road.

According to CMPD's police report, a man with a handgun robbed the fast-food restaurant Friday night. Jadyn Carter said her co-workers got away and she was left alone with the gunman.

“They all ran to the back and him and I were the only ones in the building at one point," she explained. "I kept telling him the computer wasn’t logged on so I couldn’t open it because I’m not a manager. He then got behind the counter and told me to open this one and so I just opened it for him.”

CMPD said the man got away with $130 in cash.

“After he left, I was just in shock,” she said. “I was surprised, and I just called my dad.”

It was a scary call for her father James Carter to receive.

“The first thing that went through my head was getting to my daughter,” James Carter said. “No parent wants to be in that situation of being close to burying a child and that night I came close to burying my child.”

CMPD reported another armed robbery at the same Burger King back in July.

“Around that area, a lot of places have security guards, and we don’t and that should change,” Jadyn Carter said.

James Carter is outraged that no management staff reached out to him about his teenage daughter.

After several attempts to speak to them, he stopped by the restaurant Monday. A sign on the door said the dining room was closed.

Although the general manager was not there, he did eventually speak to a supervisor on site, but he said that is not enough.

“That alone bothers me because my child could have been dead and it’s like you don’t even care,” James Carter said. “This is a 15-year-old child, it was her first job. She was robbed at gunpoint, and she was scared. It just takes a phone call to show your sympathy.”

WCNC Charlotte reached out to Burger King’s general manager and corporate office and has not heard back yet.

