Thieves poach thousands of peaches from York County farm

Black's Farm can't take the fruit back, but do hope the people responsible will pay for the peaches taken.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Black's Peaches & Farm Market reported to WCNC Charlotte that thieves poached nearly a thousand pounds of peaches from trees off Owens Rd in York County.

The discovery was made early Friday morning.

"Somebody went to the back of our orchard and picked about 75 half bushels." Said Beth Black-White, part-owner of Black's Peaches & Farm Market. "Each half bushel, we sell for $20."

While there is never a good time for theft, this year's crop is among the very best in the history of the farm Black-White says going all the way back to 1923.

"The crop is amazing. The customers benefit when we have a good crop because we are able to do specials. They're able to pick their own at a cheaper price."

Neighbors along Owens Road tell WCNC they plan to call in any suspicious activity.

The farm posted on social media asking for information.

"We just put it on Facebook and hope anybody saw something, or if you see somebody all of a sudden selling a lot of peaches!" Black-White says with a laugh."Maybe, I don't know!"