THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A Thomasville man wanted on multiple sex offense charges involving a child has been arrested, the police department announced Wednesday.
Police said 49-year-old Jeffrey Lackey was taken into custody Tuesday after turning himself in to Davidson County Sheriff's Office.
He's charged with statutory rape, indecent liberties with a child, and statutory sex offense with a child by an adult.
Police started investigating Lackey in December. The victim told detectives Lackey abused them for years during a forensic interview. Detectives later found evidence while searching Lackey's home.
Lackey was taken before a magistrate where he received a $50,000 secured bond. He was granted release on bail shortly after being processed.
Anyone with information about the case should call the Thomasville Police Department at 336-475-4260.