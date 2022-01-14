The victim told police Jeffrey Lackey had abused them for years.

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A Thomasville man wanted on multiple sex offense charges involving a child has been arrested, the police department announced Wednesday.

Police said 49-year-old Jeffrey Lackey was taken into custody Tuesday after turning himself in to Davidson County Sheriff's Office.

He's charged with statutory rape, indecent liberties with a child, and statutory sex offense with a child by an adult.

Police started investigating Lackey in December. The victim told detectives Lackey abused them for years during a forensic interview. Detectives later found evidence while searching Lackey's home.

Lackey was taken before a magistrate where he received a $50,000 secured bond. He was granted release on bail shortly after being processed.