North Carolina man wanted on multiple child sex charges turns self in

The victim told police Jeffrey Lackey had abused them for years.
THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A Thomasville man wanted on multiple sex offense charges involving a child has been arrested, the police department announced Wednesday. 

Police said 49-year-old Jeffrey Lackey was taken into custody Tuesday after turning himself in to Davidson County Sheriff's Office. 

He's charged with statutory rape, indecent liberties with a child, and statutory sex offense with a child by an adult. 

Police started investigating Lackey in December. The victim told detectives Lackey abused them for years during a forensic interview. Detectives later found evidence while searching Lackey's home. 

Lackey was taken before a magistrate where he received a $50,000 secured bond. He was granted release on bail shortly after being processed. 

Anyone with information about the case should call the Thomasville Police Department at 336-475-4260.

