Three children missing from Ariz. since October could be near Rock Hill

Two teens and an infant have been missing since early October. They may be in the Rock Hill area.

Police in Glendale, Arizona say two teens and an infant haven't been seen since early October 2020. Now, they're saying they could be in the Rock Hill, South Carolina area, and may be in the company of an adult man and woman.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) says 17-year-old Claudia Huerta, 15-year-old Marcos Huerta, and 3-year-old Teraji Dillard went missing on Oct. 4, and may be with an adult man or woman. Glendale police say the three could be in Phoenix, but also said the children may be in Rock Hill as well. The NCMEC says they may also travel to Lavern, Arizona or Joliet, Illinois.

All three children are Black and Hispanic with brown eyes. Claudia is believed to stand at 5 feet 6 inches tall and weigh 160 pounds, while Marcos stands at 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. Teraji is 3 feet tall and weighs about 50 pounds.