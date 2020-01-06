x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

Charlotte's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Charlotte, North Carolina | WCNC.com

crime

Two arrested after shots fired near Salisbury protest

Salisbury Police say two separate groups of protestors had gathered near the Fame statue in downtown Salisbury when the shots were fired.

SALISBURY, N.C. — Two people were arrested Sunday afternoon after they reportedly shot near protestors that were gathered at Church and Innes Streets in Salisbury.

Salisbury Police say two separate groups of protestors had gathered near the Fame statue in downtown Salisbury when the shots were fired.

Two people are in custody —  49-year-old Jeffrey Allan Long, a white male, and 34-year-old Brandon M. Walker, a black male. Three handguns were recovered. 

Charges are still pending for the two individuals. Police say no injuries were reported. 

No further information has been released at this time.

MORE ON WCNC CHARLOTTE:

North Carolina observing Day of Mourning Monday for those who have died from COVID-19

Officials see extremist groups, disinformation in protests

Protests over death of George Floyd continue in Charlotte

City, state officials call for peaceful protests in North Carolina