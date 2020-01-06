Two arrested after shots fired near Salisbury protest

Salisbury Police say two separate groups of protestors had gathered near the Fame statue in downtown Salisbury when the shots were fired.

SALISBURY, N.C. — Two people were arrested Sunday afternoon after they reportedly shot near protestors that were gathered at Church and Innes Streets in Salisbury.

Two people are in custody — 49-year-old Jeffrey Allan Long, a white male, and 34-year-old Brandon M. Walker, a black male. Three handguns were recovered.

Charges are still pending for the two individuals. Police say no injuries were reported.

No further information has been released at this time.