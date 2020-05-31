Two injured in Rock Hill shooting

Rock Hill police responded to a shooting at 4:23 a.m. in the 1100 block of Carolina Ave Extension.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Two people were injured after a shooting in Rock Hill early Sunday morning.

Rock Hill police responded to a shooting at 4:23 a.m. in the 1100 block of Carolina Ave Extension. Officers arrived to the location and found a 33-year-old man laying on the ground near the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to PMC with life-threatening injuries. His name has not been released.

Police were informed that a silver sedan left the area. Officers located the vehicle a short distance away with another 33-year-old male victim who was shot in the arm.

This victim was transported to PMC and treated for his injury.

No further details were immediately available.

The Rock Hill Criminal Investigations Division and Forensic Services Unit responded to the scene. This investigation is currently ongoing.

