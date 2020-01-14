CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police say two suspects were caught stealing items at the Nieman Marcus at SouthPark Mall in the middle of the day over the weekend. That’s when one of them used pepper spray on loss prevention officers who tried to stop them.

Now, two teenage female suspects have been charged with several crimes in connection to the robbery.

Police say the two teenage suspects went into the store with wire cutters and pepper spray. The robbery happened around 1:40 p.m. on Saturday.

Investigators say 18-year-old Akaija Elder and a 17-year-old female suspect were stealing items at the Nieman Marcus. When they were confronted about the crime, investigators say one of the suspects used pepper spray on the loss prevention officers.

The robbery comes just a few months after another violent crime at the mall. Police released surveillance images of three suspects who they say robbed a man at gunpoint on a parking deck in October. That crime also happened during daylight.

“People are getting more and more crazy every day,” a shopper previously told NBC Charlotte.

At the time, CMPD crime mapping showed 75 crimes, including four armed robberies and 63 thefts within a half-mile of the mall.

“These days it seems like they don't care what time it is when they're robbing somebody or not,” another shopper said.

Jail records show Elder, who has a California address, is facing several charges. That includes robbery, conspiracy to commit felony larceny, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and fugitive charges.

She remains in the Mecklenburg County Jail on a $38,500 bond.

The other suspect’s name is not being released because of her age. The victims suffered minor injuries during the robbery.

