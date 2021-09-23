Shooting suspect arrested, accused of trying to run down police officer

When a police officer responded to a reported shooting on Tyvola Road, the fleeing suspect tried to run him over, according to CMPD.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One suspect is in custody after allegedly firing shots inside a south Charlotte store before trying to run over a responding CMPD police officer, Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department Chief Johnny Jennings confirmed.

Shortly after 4 p.m., CMPD officers responded to a beauty supply store in the 1200 block of Tyvola Road because of a woman who was believed to be firing a weapon inside the store.

One of the first officers to respond to the shooting was an officer riding a motorbike. That officer can be heard on recorded police radio communications saying the suspect had tried to run him over with her car. Jennings confirmed that account during a news briefing later Thursday.

"Shots fired! Shots fired!" the unidentified officer said over the police radio a moment later. "My bike's run over."

BREAKING: on-scene of officer-involved shooting in South Charlotte. Tyvola Rd & at South Blvd is shut down. More @wcnc pic.twitter.com/znMG6P6IfB — Brandon Goldner (@BrandonWCNC) September 23, 2021

Other officers followed the fleeing suspect. She was taken into custody about 15 minutes later along Cedar Creek Lane, a neighborhood off of Johnston Road just north of Pineville-Matthews Road (NC-51).

The unidentified suspect was transported by Medic to an area hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. The cause of those injuries was not immediately shared publicly.

Jennings said none of his officers were physically injured.

As is typical after a shooting involving a police officer, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) will review the officer's use of their firearm. CMPD will also conduct a separate internal investigation.

Tyvola Road near South Blvd. remains closed as police continue to investigate.