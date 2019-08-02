UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A Waxhaw man was charged with animal cruelty after deputies said he ignored requests to have them checked by a vet when neighbors said they appeared to be starving.

Benjamin Todd Moore, 47, is charged with two counts of animal cruelty and one count of allowing livestock to roam freely. Last August, Union County deputies were called to Moore's home after people said two horses were in the road. Deputies noticed both horses appeared thin and the pasture Moore was putting them in didn't have much grass. Moore said he was supplementing their feed with grain and deputies recommended the horses be checked by a vet.

Union County Sheriff's Office

Two horses were taken from a Waxhaw man after deputies said they were malnourished and the fence to keep them out of the road was not repaired after multiple requests.

Union County Sheriff's Office

In January, deputies were again called to Moore's home when neighbors saw the horses trying to eat tree bark. They told police the horses appeared to be starving.

Deputies noticed the fence where the horses got loose in August was still down and not repaired. Deputies obtained a search warrant and took the horses from Moore's property and took them to a local rescue.