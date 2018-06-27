The Pineville Police Department is searching for the suspect's accused of robbing a Sprint store Monday morning.

According to police, the robbery happened at around 11:30 a.m. at a Sprint Store in Pineville. Police said three unknown black males entered the business with handguns and ordered two store employees and one customer on the floor.

Store merchandise and cash were stolen and no one was injured, police report.

Pineville Police report they have located a vehicle they believe the suspect's used to rob the store abandoned close by at a Pineville apartment complex. Police have seized it as evidence.

