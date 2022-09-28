Waxhaw names interim police chief

The former police chief for CMPD Greg Collins will serve as interim police chief while Waxhaw searches to fill the position permanently.

WAXHAW, N.C. — Starting Wednesday, the Town of Waxhaw has a new interim police chief.

Gregg Collins will serve as interim police chief for the Waxhaw Police Department over the next four to five years, announced Waxhaw Town Manager Jeff Wells. During that period, the Town of Waxhaw will search nationwide to find a permanent police chief.

"Collins brings nearly 30 years of law enforcement experience to the table and comes highly recommended. His collaborative approach when working with communities gives me confidence," Wells said in a press release on Wednesday.

Collins' law enforcement career began in 1992, as an officer for the City of Kinston, North Carolina. In 2000, Collins joined the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department, where he served for 22 years, retiring as Captain in 2022.

The role of the interim police chief is to oversee police operations and ensure the day-to-day consistency of services until the permanent position is filled.

“I, and my family, are very excited for this opportunity form to lead a great department of dedicated men and women,” Collins stated in the press release.

