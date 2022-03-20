Store evacuated, person of interest detained after 'assault with deadly weapon' call in west Charlotte, officers say

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is continuing to investigate.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) is continuing to investigate after a call caused a store to evacuate on Sunday, March 20.

According to the CMPD Twitter account, Freedom Division officers responded to the 3200 block of Wilkinson Boulevard for an assault with a deadly weapon call. No one was hit by gunfire and a store in that block was evacuated, according to officers. Officials also said a person of interest was detained and they're not looking for anyone else.

While officers did not identify which store was evacuated, the area does host a busy shopping center.

CMPD is continuing to look for information regarding the case. Anyone with information can leave a tip anonymously by calling Charlotte Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts