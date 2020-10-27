Charles Eugene Price has been fired from the police department and is facing 52 charges.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A former Winthrop University police officer has been arrested and charged for alleged criminal sexual conduct with juveniles dating back to 2007, according to officials.

Charles Eugene Price has been terminated from his job with the Rock Hill-based university and is facing a total of 52 charges, according to officials.

On October 16, Price was arrested by officers from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED). He was initially charged with two counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct with Minor under 11 years of age first-degree and Criminal Sexual Conduct first-degree.

SLED has since charged Price with 49 additional charges related to the investigation. Officials told WCNC Charlotte Price is accused of having "multiple" victims.

The state law enforcement agency was expected to release additional details related to their investigation later Tuesday.

Between 2007 and 2008, Price is accused of engaging in a sexual battery with a child under the age of 11, according to warrants. In that same time period, he is also accused of having a sexual encounter with a 14-year-old.

As with most sex crimes, the exact age or other identifying information about victims are not publicly released.