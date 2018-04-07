WARNING: This story has graphic details and is not appropriate for the younger viewers.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A woman who says she was sexually assaulted by an Uber passenger is sharing her painful story as a warning for other young women.

"I was worried he was going to choke me or kill," said the woman.

Those are words from a woman who was just trying to make some extra money driving for Uber. The suspect, 22-year-old Jonathan Neal, is behind bars after the reported crime near uptown Charlotte.

There's no way of sugar coating it. The way she described her darkest moments is disturbing.

"He asked me how my night was and then he said you're really pretty," the woman said. "What kind of men are you into? And then I said no I don't talk about that."

From there the victim, in this case, said it got worse.

"Then he was like oh I've never [expletive] a white girl," the woman said.

After being verbally attacked, the woman said it then turned physical.

"I would try to go like this," she motioned with her elbow.

"You would try to get him off you?" asked NBC Charlotte's Xavier Walton.

"And I was like, 'No! No! I don't like this,' telling him, 'no, I don't consent,'" the woman said.

Gripping her mother's hands while fighting back tears, she shared the moments she thought her life was in jeopardy.

"I started crying and screaming, praying that someone would hear me," the woman said. "I don't want to get pregnant. Please stop, I don't want to get pregnant. Please stop, it hurts. It hurts."

But no one did. It was Friday around midnight in uptown Charlotte. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Neal forced her to drive to a dark area.

"I didn't know what to do. I was shocked. I was scared," the woman said. "I wanted to call my mom right away...but I didn't know how to tell my mom I was raped."

Police were able to go back to the scene and pull enough DNA evidence to arrest Neal. CMPD said Neal is a registered sex offender and has been charged with second-degree sexual assault, second-degree sex offense, and sexual battery.

"[Uber] said, 'do you have any suggestions?' and I said, 'yeah, a panic button,'" she said. "You need a panic button for the app," the woman said.

Following the violent incident, a spokesperson with Uber released the following statement:

“Our thoughts are with our driver-partner during this difficult time. What was reported is disturbing beyond measure. We’re grateful the suspect is in custody and thank the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for their work on this case.”

The Uber spokesperson said Neal no longer has access to the app.

