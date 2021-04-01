York County deputies searching for suspects in violent home invasion

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The York County Sheriff's Office is searching for suspects involved in what they call a violent home invasion that happened back on Christmas Day.
According to deputies, several items were stolen from within the home including a handgun, jewelry, and cash. The victims of this crime were elderly, deputies report.
A dark-colored vehicle was seen parked near the home where the crime happened, police said.
The suspects involved in this violent crime are described as follows:
- A white female approximately in her twenties; about 5’8”; 130 pounds; with blonde hair. She was wearing dark blue pants and a black hooded sweatshirt.
- A White male from approximately 25 to 35 years of age, tall and with a thin build.
- A Black male from approximately 25 to 35 years of age, also tall with a thin build.
The males were wearing surgical-style masks, similar to protection from COVID-19, deputies report.
Both males were wearing all black clothing and hooded sweatshirts. The suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information regarding this crime should contact the York County Sheriff’s Office at 803-280-6246. Or email the detective in charge Eddie Wong at eddie.wong@yorkcountygov.comYou can also contact the FBI's Columbia Field Office at 803-551-4200. Additionally you may also contact your local FBI office, or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate. The FBI Columbia Field Office website is www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/columbiaAnonymously submit information to Crime Stoppers of York County by phone 1-877-409-4321 or online at www.crimestoppersofyorkcounty.com