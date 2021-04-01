York County deputies searching for suspects in violent home invasion

The victims of this crime were elderly, deputies report.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The York County Sheriff's Office is searching for suspects involved in what they call a violent home invasion that happened back on Christmas Day.

According to deputies, several items were stolen from within the home including a handgun, jewelry, and cash. The victims of this crime were elderly, deputies report.

A dark-colored vehicle was seen parked near the home where the crime happened, police said.

The suspects involved in this violent crime are described as follows:

A white female approximately in her twenties; about 5’8”; 130 pounds; with blonde hair. She was wearing dark blue pants and a black hooded sweatshirt.

A White male from approximately 25 to 35 years of age, tall and with a thin build.

A Black male from approximately 25 to 35 years of age, also tall with a thin build.

The males were wearing surgical-style masks, similar to protection from COVID-19, deputies report.

Both males were wearing all black clothing and hooded sweatshirts. The suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.