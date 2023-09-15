Shelter staff say the scars on her face may have scared off potential adopters, but her new parents say they only make Kimmy more special.

LOWELL, Mich. — Kimmy Gibbler, a four-year-old Pitbull mix, is a comeback artist. Catch the ball, come back. Drop the ball, come back. Sitting in her new yard in Lowell, she's in the final chapter of an epic comeback.

A story that starts with Zoey Goehring, at the Humane Society of West Michigan.

“I was there with Kimmy came in actually," said Goehring. “She's super resilient.”

Kimmy was rescued from a dogfighting ring. That face of an angel was scarred by her demons.

“I don't think humans have treated her the best in the past, but she's so forgiving, and is willing to show love," said Goehring.

Shelter staff say it may be why Kimmy is their longest stay animal in history.

“She's been there two years, why? No dog deserves that," said Jay Sherwood.

That is, until Jay and his wife, Carol, heard her story.

“She came in like a tornado. And she hasn't slowed down since," said Carol.

The Sherwoods had just lost their last girl, Molly.

“We’re too old, we’re not gonna have another dog," said Carol. "We were still grieving that little girl."

But an unexpected new love was on her way.

“I hate to even call her an animal. She's my girl," said Carol, petting Kimmy.

The reason she was unadoptable is now just one reason she’s so adored.

“With having her home and looking at are those freckles. She's really cute," laughed Carol.

Kimmy is finally home with new owners. But it seems she is the one that owns their hearts.

“I believe in destiny. I feel like there were just too many coincidences that all came together," she said.

“She's been waiting for somebody just like these two," said Goehring.

Kimmy Gibbler was once fighting for her life in the ring. Now, she's fighting for more scratches on the couch.

“I think she was meant to be here," smiled Carol.

While they’re happy she’s found her forever home, leaders from the Humane Society of West Michigan says long-stay animals like Kimmy are not unique. You can find plenty of adoptable pets on their website here.

