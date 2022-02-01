Anonymous donor gifts $10 million to help transform Charlotte student experience

The complex will provide year-round opportunities for informal and organized student gatherings, including tailgating prior to Charlotte 49ers football games.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A $10 million gift from an anonymous donor will fund the construction of a three-acre outdoor complex on UNC Charlotte’s campus, the school announced Tuesday.

The Student Outdoor Event Venue and Tailgate Park is scheduled to open in time for the fall 2022 football season.

“We are grateful for this generous donor’s investment in UNC Charlotte that will help build robust collegiate experiences to balance life in and outside the classroom; in particular, this Student Outdoor Event Venue and Tailgate Park will transform students’ overall experience on campus in novel ways,” Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber said. “As the Charlotte 49ers prepare to join the American Athletic Conference, this facility will help us sustain momentum for becoming a nationally recognized institution.”

The UNC Charlotte Foundation will oversee the construction of the 8,000-square-foot entertainment pavilion that will anchor the complex and whose student-focused design will be a distinguishing feature in higher education.

“We want all of our fans to have positive, memorable experiences at our games, and that is especially true for our students,” Mike Hill, Charlotte’s athletics director, said. “This new facility will give them new ways to engage on our campus and with our athletic program. We are excited about what this means for Charlotte football in the fall.”