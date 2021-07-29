Bank of America provides 10,000 Chromebooks to CMS students in Charlotte

Bank of America is working to bridge the gap between students, families and the need for connectivity.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The COVID-19 pandemic exposed a digital divide among families all throughout Charlotte-Mecklenburg schools, so Bank of America has a goal to bridge that gap.

In a partnership with Novant Health, Eliminate the Digital Divide (E2D), the City of Charlotte, Mecklenburg County, and CMS, 10,000 Chromebooks will be donated to CMS students and families to support their education, provide connectivity to job opportunities, online training, and provide other resources.

Bank of America is also pledging to volunteer 10,000 hours to support local students this school year through tutoring, mentoring, and other ways.

"This effort will be transformative for students and their families as they navigate a world that is increasingly reliant on technology," President of Bank of America Charlotte Kieth Cockrell said. "Insufficient access to digital resources is a problem our residents have faced for years, and it has only been exacerbated by the pandemic."

According to a released statement, select students from 69 schools, including 5 Title I high schools and their feeder elementary and middle schools, will be prioritized to receive the Chromebooks.

"I am grateful to Bank of America for this generous donation to our students and their families," CMS Superintendent Earnest Winston said. "Access to technology is a crucial step in our commitment to equity and is necessary for success in the 21st century."

Bank of America's partnership with Novant Health will provide coronavirus vaccinations at an upcoming distribution event. The health system will also help schedule appointments for back-to-school immunizations.

"By offering on-site COVID-19 vaccinations and scheduling appointments for back-to-school immunizations, we can ensure students' health needs are taken care of so they can have a safe and healthy school year." Dr. Jerome Williams, senior vice president of consumer engagement at Novant Health said.

E2D, a non-profit agency, will assist in the distribution of the Chromebooks, which will be delivered before the 2021-2022 school year begins.

The Chromebooks will come complete with full functionality and are provided to the students and their families on a permanent basis, so that the entire household can benefit both during the school year and between academic calendar years.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts