CHARLOTTE, N.C. — UNC Charlotte Chancellor Philip Dubois announced his retirement on Tuesday.

"Today, I bring a bittersweet message. It is now time for Lisa (wife) and me to move on to our next adventure," said Dubois in an email to the campus community. "The time is right for us to make this transition."

Dubois' retirement will be effective as of June 30, 2020. He became UNC Charlotte's fourth chancellor in July 2005.

"UNC Charlotte is a special place, with wonderful faculty and staff colleagues, and talented students. And the same can be said of this wonderful city, which we have watched grow and develop in size and stature," Dubois said.

Dubois said making his retirement announcement nearly a year in advance would give the UNC Charlotte’s Board of Trustees, Interim President Roper and the UNC System Board of Governors time to search for his replacement.

Dubois was recruited to UNC Charlotte in 1991 and spent the next several years as provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs. He became president of the University of Wyoming in 1997.

"We look forward to continuing our work with him (Dubois) during the upcoming academic year and will wish him all the best when he steps down in June. He will be greatly missed," said UNC System Interim President Bill Roper.

No longer getting notifications? Click here for the new WCNC app

TRENDING ON WCNC.COM

Proposed NC bill would scrap ABC stores, allow retailers to sell liquor

Police investigating death of 1-year-old at Charlotte Best Western

Police looking for woman accused of urinating on potatoes in Walmart