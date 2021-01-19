‘We’re really gambling with a lot of lives’ | Cabarrus County teachers, parents share concerns about return to Plan B

Students and staff will enter back into the classroom at a time when the county is seeing some of its highest COVID-19 numbers

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — On Tuesday for the first time since mid-December, Cabarrus County Schools will begin bringing students and teachers back to the classroom for in-person learning at least two days a week and virtual learning for three days as part of Plan B.

The school board made the decision last week despite plenty of opposition from teachers and parents.

“I think it’s important when we’re choosing which plan to be in that we follow the data, “ Meredith Newman, a second grade Cabarrus County teacher said.

Right now, the data shows that COVID-19 cases across the county are up with a higher positivity rate than compared to back in December when the board choose to return to all-virtual learning to be safe.

The Cabarrus Health Alliance recommended the district stick to virtual learning at least until the numbers decrease.

The school board chose not to take that recommendation. Some board members argued the coronavirus risk at school is minimal.

“Personally, I feel the safest place in our communities is our schools,” Cabarrus County School Board Member Keshia Sandidge said. “My family contracted COVID and my child wasn’t even in school.”

But many teachers disagree.

“I’m pregnant with twins and my pregnancy is high risk so that adds a whole other level of concern for me,” second grade Cabarrus County teacher Rebecca Ringlein said.

Most staff in Cabarrus County schools do not have the option to do all-virtual learning all the time so they say sacrifices must be made.

“I will be there tomorrow because I need my job but I will be praying hard the whole day,” Ringlein said.