How a Charlotte-area middle school is preparing for more in-person learning

"It is challenging, but I will say educators are some of the most creative people that you'll find," Gardner said.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Several of the Charlotte region's biggest school districts will soon have middle and high schoolers back in-person four days a week.

WCNC Charlotte's Brandon Goldner took WCNC Charlotte inside Gaston County's Bessemer City Middle School to show us the changes and challenges districts are facing.

Many of Gaston County's policies outside its middle and high school buildings will remain the same, especially hand sanitizer and temperature checks. It's what's inside that'll be different.

Inside her Bessemer City Middle School classroom, while an air purifier hums in the corner, Tiffany Gardner is on the move -- giving as much one-on-one attention as she can.

Like her, Gaston County Schools is also taking a big step as the number of kids in Gardner's classroom will double.

"I'm really excited that I'll be able to have all my students here on the same days and more time with them," Gardner said.

More kids will mean less social distancing and classrooms with 11 to 13 students will now have 22 to 24 students.

Principal Doctor Jessica Mellon said her teachers have already pulled out their meter sticks as they plan for the change.

"For example to move a student to the far-side of one table and seat one on the other end so that gives them the opportunity to have dialogue," Mellon said. "They can be still three feet apart."

That three-feet distance is critical during one of the riskiest activities of the day -- lunch.

Students will eat at their desks and they'll have 10 minutes to take off their masks and munch quietly.

Seventh-grader Angelyn Rivers said she misses that time with friends in the cafeteria.

"It's also a little concerning because we'd be closer together," Rivers said. "We wouldn't have much room to social distance."

Doctor Mellon insists it will be safe. And teachers like Gardner will enforce mask-wearing.