'So proud & humbled': JCSU awards Charlotte mayor with honorary doctorate

Vi Lyles, who was the keynote speaker at Johnson C. Smith's commencement, was awarded an honorary doctorate during the ceremony.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles received an honorary doctorate from Johnson C. Smith University this weekend.

Lyles was the keynote speaker for this weekend's commencement at JCSU. It was the first time in two years the university had a full commencement ceremony with graduates, their families and loved ones all in one place.

Mayor Lyles said it was a memorable day for her while congratulating graduates on social media.

"I hope my keynote speech helped add to your big day," Lyles tweeted. "I guess it was a memorable day for me too, as JCSU awarded me an honorary doctorate. So proud & humbled to be a part of the JCSU family."

Congratulations to all of the graduates today at @JCSUniversity. I hope my keynote speech helped add to your big day. I guess it was a memorable day for me too, as JCSU awarded me an Honorary Doctorate. So proud & humbled to be a part of the JCSU family. pic.twitter.com/MoCCzj3jjE — Mayor Vi Lyles (@CLTMayor) May 15, 2022

Lyles was honored but she wasn't the most famous Charlottean to have their name called this weekend. NBA superstar and two-time league MVP Steph Curry graduated from Davidson College after completing the final semester needed for his sociology degree, more than a decade after leaving school early to turn pro.

