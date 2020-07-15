CMS to hold emergency board meeting to discuss reopening plan

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced schools can open with a mix of in-person and remote learning, or a full slate of virtual classes this fall.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools leaders will meet Wednesday afternoon for an emergency meeting to vote on a plan for how schools reopen this fall, one day after North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper issued his official guidance on reopening amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cooper announced that school districts can open under Option B, a mix of in-person and remote learning, or Option C, which is all remote learning. CMS leaders have planned for three possibilities, including all in-person classes, which were not approved by Cooper or state leaders.

CMS Board Chairwoman Elyse Dashew told WCNC Charlotte that Plan B, a hybrid of in-person and virtual learning, was the most challenging for schools and parents.

“Not only do we need to make our plans, parents need to make their plans so we need to make this decision as soon as possible,” said Dashew.

Under Plan B, face coverings will be required for all students kindergarten through 12th grade, as well as for all staff members. There will be daily temperature and wellness checks, regular hand washing and cleaning, social distancing and limited visitors in school buildings. Symptomatic students will be isolated to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Regardless of whether we land on Plan B or C, there will be a K-12 Full Remote Option for families who choose to opt for that. We will discuss this at the Board meeting, with much more info for families in the days ahead. Better than homeschooling on your own. 3/ — Elyse Dashew (@elysedashew) July 15, 2020

CMS leaders presented their plans a few weeks ago. Under Plan B, each grade would be split into three groups and only one group would be in the building at a time. Pre-K through eighth grade will do one week in school and two weeks out of school. Ninth through 11th graders will do the same, but every Friday will be remote learning. High school seniors will only be in the classroom once a week.

Every school district is required to offer remote learning to families who want it. School districts can also choose Plan C and do all remote learning if that is what's best for the community. Some CMS teachers are hoping the district will choose that option.

"I just don't think it's the right situation for us to be the guinea pigs," said Cara Waite, a fifth grade teacher at Oaklawn Language Academy.

Waite said she believes students learn better in the classroom and in person but just doesn't feel it's best given the unknowns of COVID-19 and how it may spread in schools.