CMS expanding remote learning next school year

Remote learning is currently an option for Charlotte high schoolers. Starting next year, some middle school students can opt-in to virtual classes.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools announced it will offer virtual learning to more students starting with the 2022-23 school year.

School leaders voted to expand the CMS virtual school program to kids in fourth grade through eighth grade starting next school year. Currently, virtual learning is only available to high school students.

CMS said it will limit the program to students from sixth through 12 grades by 2024.

The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction released a report in March that showed students who spent more days physically in the classroom performed closer to expectations than those who spent more days in a virtual setting.

They say growth dropped for students of color, students who lacked internet access and economically disadvantaged students, and the report revealed the need to close test score gaps.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts