Ranson Middle School increasing safety measures for dismissal process after fight

CMS said one staff member was hurt in the incident.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A north Charlotte middle school started a new dismissal process Thursday after a fight earlier this week.

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools (CMS) spokesperson told WCNC Charlotte a fight broke out at Ranson Middle School on Tuesday during dismissal, leading to a staff member getting hurt.

Police said one juvenile was charged in the incident and additional charges could be coming.

Video of the fight was shared with WCNC Charlotte. In the video, it appears that students and adults were involved in the incident outside on school grounds.

CMS said the altercation involved students and family members.

A CMS spokesperson said in a statement, “The safety and security of our staff and students is a top priority… The school has increased safety measures for the dismissal process.”

The Ranson Middle School principal sent a message to families outlining the new dismissal process saying, “…car riders will remain inside until parents or guardians arrive. Parents or guardians will need to provide proof of identification and the scholar’s name and grade level. Drivers will need to drive to the end of the car pool line, following the directions of staff members in the car pool lot, remaining in vehicles at all times.”

The principal said the new procedures were being put in place for additional safety.