CMS teacher set to hike Mount Kilimanjaro hopes to raise money to build a tiny home community

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Alicia Moss, a teacher at J. M. Alexander Middle School, is getting ready to hike Mount Kilimanjaro in July.

The effort is to raise $100,000 to build a tiny home community. Moss said she was inspired to do this after meeting a homeless woman and her daughter, living in Tent City.

At the time, she and a few other women raised $10,000 for the family but it sparked this larger effort to raise awareness for women and girls facing homelessness.

Moss has been preparing for almost a year by hiking trails with weight in her backpack.

She's incorporated swimming, CrossFit, a nutritionist and a sports medicine doctor to complete her training.

During a “Hello CMS podcast” interview, Moss shared how she hopes her journey inspires her students.

“Have an open mindset about who they are in relation to the world and the local community, becoming service-oriented individuals so figure out what matters to them and figure out a solution to that problem," Moss said.

