CMS hosts information session on proposed boundary changes to make room for the new high school, middle school

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Wednesday night, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is hosting another information session on its proposed boundary changes to make room for the new high school and middle school being built in south Mecklenburg County.

The meeting started at 6:30 p.m. at South Mecklenburg High School.

The new high school is expected to open for the 2024-25 school year. CMS says it'll help address overcrowding and overutilization of teachers at Myers Park, Ardrey Kell, and South Mecklenburg high schools.

The proposed new middle school aims to relieve overcrowding at Community House, Jay M. Robinson, and Rea Farms middle schools, according to CMS.

The earliest the new middle school would open is the 2025-26 school year.

The proposed boundary changes will impact several middle and elementary schools in south Mecklenburg County, as well as Providence High School.

The district is currently getting feedback from the community on its first draft of boundary changes. In April, it will release a second draft, and in May the school board will vote on a final map.

