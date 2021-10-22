Over 300 CMS employees will receive a smaller paycheck due to an overpayment from June

CMS said the employees received a duplicate payment when a one-time COVID-related stipend was given to over 10,000 employees this summer.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Over 300 Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools employees will be receiving a smaller paycheck after a summer overpayment in a COVID-related stipend, the district confirmed Friday.

CMS said on June 30, more than 10,000 employees received a COVID-related stipend for teachers and other school-based licensed staff for taking on additional responsibilities to continue providing instruction and support for students during the pandemic. Employees who received this stipend completed a request form which was reviewed and approved by school principals.

Of the over 10,000 employees who received the $750 stipend, 319 employees received a duplicate payment of the same amount due to a duplication in an Excel spreadsheet connected to the payroll process for one-time payments.

CMS told WCNC Charlotte that state statute requires the district to recoup the overpayments regardless of the cause.

"While we understand that making repayment can be a financial hardship for employees, we are required to recoup the funds and, if necessary, can recoup against future earnings," the district said, in part, in a statement. "Employees may reach out to the payroll department with questions or to request recoupment over multiple pay periods, if needed."

