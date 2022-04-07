CMS students attend job fair to start career in hotel industry after graduation

400 juniors and seniors, representing 15 CMS schools, learn about career opportunities right after high school in hospitality.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For many high school students getting closer to graduation, their next step is unclear. Some young adults want to get into a career right away.

Over 400 high school juniors and seniors, enrolled in the Career and Technical Education (CTE) pathways program, had the opportunity to learn about job opportunities in the hotel industry.

An inaugural job fair was held Thursday, at the Charlotte Convention Center for CMS' CTE students. Karen Brand, a spokesperson for the event, described the CTE pathways program as a "blend of early career discovery and skill development opportunities through hands-on courses."

Brand said $200,000 in funding was included in the 2021-2022 State Budget for a hospitality employment pilot program in Charlotte. Organizers said that funding will help with an apprenticeship program for high school students interested in a career in the hotel industry.

"We need to rebuild the pipeline and that pipeline starts with our high schoolers," Mary Jo Marasco with the Westin Hotel in Charlotte said.

Students who attended the job fair told WCNC they learned valuable information.

"The pay is great, and they have a lot of benefits. And they have a lot of positions, and it's very diverse," Stephanie Garcia, a senior at Northwest School of the Arts, learned.

"One of the things we see, probably not indicative to Charlotte, but we have a lot of students that graduate and they are not exactly sure what it is they want to do. So being able to have a trade, come through CTE," job fair organizer Dr. Nakesha Dawson said. "That means you're actually getting a skill that you can actually start a career with, and I use 'career' not just 'job' intentionally. Because the kids right here, they can start something that can take them to the next level that they can actually build on."

Dawson said it's exciting to see the students enrolled in the CTE pathways program have eye-opening experiences.

"What I find personally exciting is that I've had students that have said, 'I didn't know NASCAR had engineering,' or, 'I didn't know Spectrum had engineering,'" she said. "So they're just finding out those things that with this degree or with this study in high school, I can actually have these opportunities."

